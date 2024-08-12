Janel Grant files to strike complaint by McMahon doctor Carlon Colker

Counsel for Janel Grant filed a motion to strike the bill of discovery complaint made against her by Carlon Colker last week.

Counsel for Janel Grant filed a motion to strike the bill of discovery complaint made against her by Carlon Colker last week in Connecticut Supreme Court.

Colker filed a bill of discovery complaint against Grant last week, asking her to provide social media and phone call information and submit to a deposition by Colker’s counsel for a possible defamation case.

This came after Grant’s counsel had filed a bill of discovery complaint against Colker and his company Peak Wellness, claiming they had twice ignored requests for discovery in her federal civil case against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE.

On Monday, Grant’s counsel filed a motion to strike and a request for sanctions against Colker to be awarded against Grant.

“In a desperate and brazen attempt to silence a former patient investigating wrongdoing related to her medical care, Dr. Colker and his practice, Peak Wellness, filed this vexatious bill of discovery. Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness hope to intimidate Ms. Grant into dropping her own preaction discovery petition against them, in which she seeks her own medical records and related documentation,” to motion said.

Grant’s counsel claims the bill of discovery filed last week by Colker:

1. Fails to explain possible relief to injury the court could provide as one reason it should be dropped.

2. The complaint was filed to “chill Ms. Grant from speaking about her mistreatment at the practice and must be dismissed under Connecticut’s Anti-SLAPP Statute.”

3. Colker’s action was filed in bad faith and the plaintiff must show his actions were fair and honest, which Grant’s team claims he can’t meet.

Anti-SLAPP legislation was made to allow courts to quickly dismiss cases which seemed to limit the defendants 1st Amendment rights.