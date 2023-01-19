Spoiler: ROH Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Life Results

After the TV tapings for Dynamite and Rampage from Fresno, CA this week AEW taped a tribute show titled “Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life.” The ring apron and graphics were switched to ROH for this and the special has been confirmed to be airing on the Honor Club platform for free. Below are the complete results from this special show:

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman opened the show and talked about the late star as a performer and father. They promoted the show to be in honor of Jay Briscoe. ROH owner Tony Khan also came out and thanked everyone for being present to honor the life and legacy of a great man.

Adam Cole cut a promo talking about his history and friendship with Jay. Cole said that he loves and misses Jay and that the former ROH star left the world a better place

ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Hagane Shinno. Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko and BJ Whitmer were the judges for this contest.

Singles Match: Marina Shafir def. Mighty Myra.

Singles Match: Eddie Kingston def. QT Marshall.

ROH Women's Championship Match: Athena def. Madison Rayne with Sky Blue. Post-match, Athena attacked Blue with the title belt

Singles Match: Juice Robinson def. Brandon Cutler

Singles Match: Yuka Sakazaki def. Sandra Moon

ROH Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Christopher Daniels. Castagnoli used the Jay-Driller to pick up the victory.

Post-match, Daniels cut a promo saying Jay was the toughest wrestler he knew. Castagnoli then told the crowd to not take tomorrow for granted. He thanked the fans and mentioned that he loved Jay. The ROH champion asked the fans to keep Jay and his family in their thoughts and drive home safe.