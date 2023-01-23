Jay Briscoe “Reach for the Sky” T-Shirt On Sale, 100% of the Proceeds Going to the Pugh Family

A new Jay Briscoe t-shirt is now available, with 100% of the proceeds going to the late star’s family. Briscoe (Jamil Pugh) passed away last week (January 17, 2023) in a tragic automobile accident. He was just 38.

The shirt is officially on sale by Ring of Honor at the Pro Wrestling Tees and ShopAEW stores. The description for the shirt reads:

“On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark.

Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH’s foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years But more than that, the Pugh family lost a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and in an effort to both honor Jay’s memory as well as support those left behind, we are offering this “Reach For The Sky” t-shirt with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the Pugh family as they cope with this tragic loss.“

If you’re interested in donating to the Pugh family, a fundraiser has been arranged to help ease any financial burdens that will arise from his passing. Visit Givesendgo.com to donate.