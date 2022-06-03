Jay White Reportedly Done with IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White is reportedly done with IMPACT Wrestling.

PWInsider reports that White has finished up with the promotion. It’s said that, due to his busy schedule with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), there’s no way to use White consistently on IMPACT TV.

This is similar to the reason why Jonah departed from IMPACT as well. IMPACT would reportedly love to have White back when they can, however, he doesn’t have anything scheduled for them at the moment, and isn’t expected to any time soon.

White joins other names, such as W. Morrisey, aka the former Big Cass in WWE, to have recently left IMPACT. White was brought into IMPACT last July as part of the promotion’s working agreement with NJPW.

He confronted Kenny Omega, Don Callis, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson at Slammiversary. White then teamed up with Chris Bey and eventually recruited him into The Bullet Club.

White’s last IMPACT matchup took place on March 15 at the IMPACT TV tapings, where he worked a tag team match alongside Bey, against The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe).

Now back in Japan, White actually worked today’s Best of the Super Juniors Finals. He and Doc Gallows, Gedo, and Taiji Ishimori were defeated by Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Jado & Tama Tonga.

He’s currently slated to challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada for the World Title at NJPW Dominion on June 12th.