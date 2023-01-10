Top NJPW Star Expected to Be Done With Company Soon (Report)

Another New Japan Pro Wrestling talent could be leaving the company soon.

NJPW is dealing with an interesting situation due to several of their talents’ contracts possibly expiring soon. On Jan. 8, reports circulated that one of their current champions could leave in the next few weeks. However, one of NJPW’s top stars could soon leave the company.

Spoiler Warning Ahead on NJPW Free Agent

Fightful Select has reported that the “Switchblade” Jay White contract will end soon, and he’s also not expected to re-sign with NJPW. While it’s unclear where he could end up, WWE is interested in signing White. The company is rumored to be interested in signing other NJPW talent in Tama Tonga and Hikuleo.

“…Switchblade Jay White’s contract is up relatively soon and is expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, per those in the company. Those that we’ve spoken to believe both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are interested in getting the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, however, WWE sources seemed confident they would land him,” said the report.

While they report that White is expected to leave, it adds that it’s not official and that no wrestling company could approach White until his contract is finished. The length of his contract has always remained a mystery, as he’s debunked rumors about his contract status.

(WWE)

What’s Next For Jay White?

White will face Hikuleo in a loser leaves Japan match in Osaka, Japan, on Feb. 11. He’s also on the poster for NJPW Battle in the Valley at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California, on Feb. 18. It doesn’t seem like White could be done in the next month, but his situation could change. It’s unclear exactly when his contract with NJPW could end.

For now, wrestling fans are left to wait to see if one of NJPW’s top stars becomes a free agent.