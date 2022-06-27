Jay White Retains IWGP World Heavyweight Title At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Jay White had the deck stacked against him in storyline when he defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Adam Page, and Adam Cole in a fatal 4-way bout at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

The match saw White and Cole work together early. Page went for a moonsault, but Cole kicked him in the face. Okada with a crossbody over the barricade to Cole and White. Page missed the buckshot lariat then hit dead eye to White then hit the buckshot for 2 as Okada broke it up. Okada with an elbow drop to Cole off the top rope. Cole with superkicks to Okada and Page. White pinned Cole in a clunky finish as Cole avoided the rainmaker by Okada and fell down. Post-match, the medical staff checked on Cole.

White became the champion when he beat Okada at the NJPW Dominion event earlier this month. White originally won the IWGP Heavyweight Title in 2019 from Hiroshi Tanahashi and held it for 54 days before losing it to Okada.

On the June 22 episode of Dynamite, Page worked a match against Silas Young with Cole on commentary. White interrupted and said that he would not be defending the title against Cole or Page. Both Page and White attacked Page. Cole seemingly considered attacking White, then Okada ran in to make the surprise save for Page.

