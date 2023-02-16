Jay White on His Next Move: “Impact, AEW, WWE – We’ll See”

Jay White is ready to embark on the next chapter of his wrestling career. Switchblade is winding down with New Japan Pro Wrestling after a 5+ run that included two reigns as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

He competes against AEW star Eddie Kingston this Saturday at NJPW Battle in the Valley from San Jose, California. In a new interview for Sports Illustrated, White spoke with Justin Barrasso about this weekend’s event and his desire to wrestle full-time in the United States.

So much is possible. Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see. – Jay White

White has been a standout talent for years, but gained mainstream popularity as the former leader of the Bullet Club. He says he’s at peace putting the Bullet Club and New Japan Pro Wrestling in the rear view mirror. He did everything he wanted to do in Japan and doesn’t feel that he left any boxes unchecked. “Now I’m looking at what’s next,” he says.

White is looking ahead, but he’s not overlooking Eddie Kingston. He says Kingston is “real” and throws some of the hardest chops he’s ever felt. Kingston wants to build his legacy by knocking White out, which makes him a dangerous opponent. White plans to teach Kingston that you can’t always get what you want.

You can order NJPW Battle in the Valley on FITE TV for $19.99. Visit SI.com to read the full interview with Jay White.