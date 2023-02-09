JBL is No Longer Scheduled to Appear on WWE TV Going Forward

The latest run for JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) on WWE television has ended.

Pwinsider.com reports JBL is not scheduled to appear on WWE programming going forward. This comes after WWE did an angle on Monday Night Raw this week where Baron Corbin lost another match, and JBL wasn’t happy about it.

The Split

After the show went off the air, WWE released a video where JBL stated he didn’t want to be associated with Corbin any longer. The reason for that is due to Corbin making him look bad by losing on television.

Corbin has been on a losing streak on TV and at house shows despite the paring. The idea behind putting Corbin and JBL together was to give Corbin a boost, but WWE officials clearly felt like it wasn’t working out.

Now, what Corbin’s future holds remains to be seen. Corbin is well-liked among the talent in the locker room and was someone Vince McMahon was high on.

Before this pairing, Corbin had been with Madcap Moss on SmackDown, where they were a heel duo, only for Moss to turn babyface after Corbin turned on him.