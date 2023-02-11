You never know when you may suffer an injury in wrestling. This is true for two NXT stars who have recently confirmed health woes on Twitter.

JD McDonagh revealed on Twitter that he is dealing with a detached retina in his right eye and he won’t be able to make an appearance at NXT Live Events this weekend:

McDonagh competed in a match against Carmelo Hayes on NXT this past Tuesday. A returning Ilja Dragunov not only cost him the bout but he also attacked the Irish star after the bell.

Amari Miller Reveals Torn ACL

Amari Miller also took on her Twitter to reveal that she has a torn ACL. Miller confirmed that she is set for a surgery next week:

“I have torn my ACL and getting surgery next week. Life happens in the CRAZIEST way. Everything happens for a reason and I totally think everything lately has been a blessing in disguise for a powerful future.”

There is no word on how long Miller will stay out of action. A torn ACL means that we are not likely to see her for the next few months.