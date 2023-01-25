Jeff Cobb Open to Appearing in Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble

Jeff Cobb appears open to an appearance in WWE‘s Royal Rumble match.

Cobb recently took part in an interview with WrestlingNews.co and was asked about potentially being a surprise entrant in the match. While Cobb admits he hasn’t been contacted for such an appearance, he seems open to the idea.

“You know what? You never say never. But it all depends on if the stars lined up and all that stuff. Again, if they wanted me for some odd reason, then they’d have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal.

“I don’t know how those things work. But yeah, if for some odd reason, they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put Jeff in the Royal Rumble,’ I’m not good at Royal Rumbles. I don’t want to run down to the ring either. But yeah, if the stars aligned, I’d be totally down to do it.”

This year’s Royal Rumble takes place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 28. Jeff Cobb could’ve been part of the Royal Rumble as a member of the WWE roster, but decided to turn down a contract offer from the company in 2020.

The veteran has worked for Lucha Underground, PWG, Ring Of Honor, AEW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) throughout the years. He’s currently signed to the latter where the 40-year-old is still going strong.

Quotes via 411Mania