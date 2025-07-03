Jeff Hardy Gets Candid About His Sobriety Journey

Jeff Hardy has candidly talked about his sobriety after a long battle with substances which led to multiple arrests.

A few years back, Hardy was arrested on a DUI charge. The arrest report revealed that Hardy could not complete any portion of the field sobriety tests, and that he blew a blood alcohol level of 0.291, which is well above Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jeff Hardy spoke about his third DUI arrest and how that moment finally motivated him to get sober.

‘The Charismatic Enigma’ reflected on hitting the rock bottom after years of struggles. He explained that his lowest moment came in 2022 when he was sitting alone in a jail cell following his third DUI arrest. It was the same arrest that put an end to his AEW run. The former WWE star admitted that he felt like being inside a nightmare:

“Rock bottom definitely for me would have been after the third DUI… in that cell… and not being able to wake myself up from a dream, because I’d had dreams about getting a third DUI. And that was definitely rock bottom for me. I didn’t know what was gonna happen, man. I was so afraid that everything was… I was just not gonna make it. Yeah… in that cell right after that third DUI.”

Jeff Hardy was then asked how long he has been sober, to which he replied:

“Three years, two days.”

Jeff’s brother, Matt Hardy has been supporting him through the struggle and said that he was proud of his brother to finally overcome his demons. He said:

“His work on himself has been second to none… just the place he’s at in his life, I’m just so proud and so happy for him… because I’ve never… this is like the best version of Jeff Hardy personally I’ve ever seen that exists right now.”

Jeff Hardy parted ways with AEW in June last year after his contract had expired. The Hardy brothers have since returned to TNA Wrestling, and have made appearances on NXT as well.