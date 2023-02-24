Jeff Hardy June 2022 DUI Case Closed

It appears as if Jeff Hardy‘s recent court case has been closed.

According to records from the Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court, Jeff Hardy’s DUI case stemming from an incident in June 2022 was closed on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Following ‘unreliable breath test results’, a motion to suppress was filed this past Monday on February 21, 2023:

20. Mr. Hardy’s breath tests did not comply with FDLE’s requirements established in FDLE’s administrative rules to ensure reliable quantitative breath tests.

21. There is insufficient probative evidence that the breath tests in Mr. Jeff Har dy ‘s case were performed substantially in accordance with methods approved by FDLE and with a compliant machine approved by FDLE.

‘s case were performed substantially in accordance with methods approved by FDLE and with a compliant machine approved by FDLE. 22. For the above reasons, this Court should enter an order excluding any evidence of a breath test and breath test results obtained in this case.

On the morning on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, Jeff Hardy signed a written plea of ‘no contest’ for the charges of 3rd DUI offense in the last 10 years, driving with a suspended license, and causing a driving violation with a restricted driver’s license.

Jeff Hardy was credited with 38 days served in jail and will be on probation for two years (24 months), and fined $4,000 with an additional $586 to cover court costs. Hardy’s driver’s license has been suspended for 10 years and has had his vehicle impounded for 90 days.

Jeff Hardy was originally arrested on June 13, 2022 in Volusia County, Florida and was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and allegedly violated restrictions that were placed on his driver’s license. The following day on June 14, 2022, Hardy was subsequently suspended without pay by AEW and it was noted that he cannot return to the company until he completes substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation.

SEScoops will provide any updates on the condition and status of Jeff Hardy as they become available.