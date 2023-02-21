Jeff Hardy Set For Court Appearance This Week Over DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy is scheduled to appear in court this week, stemming from his arrest in June of last year.

Within months of making his AEW debut, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI within a decade.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been suspended from AEW ever since, and will not be allowed to appear until he can prove his sobriety.

In August of last year, Hardy waived his right to a speedy trial, and his case has faced some delays.

PW Insider reports that the Charismatic Enigma’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, February 23rd at 1:30 PM EST in Florida.

Hardy submitted a written plea of “not guilty” on June 28, 2022 and it had been reported that the two sides could come to a plea deal, though that has not been confirmed.

Hardy has been charged with DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, and violation of restrictions placed on a driver’s license.

Punishment

While most of the charges Hardy is facing are misdemeanors, the DUI charge to his name is a felony offense.

Under Florida law, Hardy would face a minimum 30 days behind bars and could face up to five years in prison if convicted of the DUI.

Other potential punishments include a minimum 10-year driver’s license revocation and up to $5,000 in fines.

Tony Khan has said he supports Hardy’s choice to try and seek help for his substance-abuse issues, but has said that this will be Jeff’s one and only chance to improve in AEW.