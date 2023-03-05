Jeff Jarrett Calls AEW Stars ‘Box Office’

Jeff Jarrett has been able to share the ring with countless wrestlers over the years throughout his wrestling career. His career spans decades in several different promotions including WWE, WCW, TNA Wrestling, and now AEW.

For most of Jarrett’s time in All Elite Wrestling has spent feuding with The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn on-screen alongside Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal.

In fact, AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jarrett & Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen in a fatal 4-way bout will take place at Revolution.

The Praise

While doing an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio. Jarrett praised The Acclaimed for what they do as an act with Caster wrapping and Bowens’ mic skills.

He said the act is real and connects with fans because when they take digs at people, it resonates right away with fans. Jarrett thinks adding Billy Gunn to the pair makes a magical combination.

“I think it takes the presentation of the charisma of all three to another level and look, Max and Bowens can both go, they’re both youthful. But to me, it’s just a fantastic box-office attraction because just as we were talking a few minutes ago, you can do a few moves here and there but is it really gonna resonate? We’re talking about it. So, you know, MJF may have great verbal skills but he can’t rap. Max can rap and it’s authentic and real. Bowens can talk, Billy has his lineage in the business and when you kind of put it together and the scissor and everything, it just is a true box-office attraction that is homegrown and I think that is something when you look at that diverse roster, they’re breakouts and we just kind of answered our own question. Why are they breakouts? Well they’ve got athletics, but they also can talk and you kind of combine the three, it works.”

