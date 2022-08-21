Jeff Jarrett Departs From WWE (Report)

Jeff Jarrett has finished up with WWE.

PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall Of Famer departed from his position as Senior Vice President of Live Events. The belief is that he finished up this past Friday but that is not confirmed yet.

Jeff Jarrett’s Latest Stint

WWE brought him back to work in 2019 as a producer and he was later part of the creative team before moving up to an executive role.

Jarrett was one of many employees furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was brought back in May to run the live events department. Earlier this week WWE touted record ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 and live event attendance has also seen an uptick in recent months.

Jarrett hosts the “My World” podcast with Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows.com. He will stay busy with that as well as being the part owner of The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Minor League Baseball team.

Jarrett worked Ric Flair‘s Last Match with tag team partner Jay Lethal against Flair and Andrade El Idolo in the main event. The night before this event, Jarrett was the special referee at SummerSlam for the Tag Team Title match between The Usos and The Street Profits.