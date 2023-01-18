Jeff Jarrett Makes the Case for Vince McMahon Taking WWE Private

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett has encouraged Vince McMahon to take the promotion private amid ongoing talks of a potential sale.

McMahon returned to WWE earlier this month to oversee a sale of the promotion, less than six months after retiring in July of last year.

The 77-year-old billionaire has been unanimously elected Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie in the role.

Private

There’s no shortage of potential buyers for WWE, with names like Comcast, FOX, Disney, Netflix and even Tony & Shahid Khan being reported.

After it was reported that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had bought the company (which was later debunked) it was noted that the PIF intends to take WWE private.

On his ‘My World’ podcast, Jarrett, the founder of TNA/Impact Wrestling, suggested that WWE going private would be the right call.

“The professional wrestling industry is run much better in a private setting because there’s a vision, there’s a final decision maker, the buck stops with one person, it’s just how I think the success of our industry can thrive. “I think the wrestling industry can be much more successful if WWE is private.” Jeff Jarett.

WWE became a publicly traded company in the Summer of 1999 and stock in the company rose dramatically this month following McMahon’s return.

Saudi Arabia PIF

With over $600 billion to its name, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has more than enough to purchase WWE.

Not only is the PIF expected to take WWE private if a sale goes through, but are expected by many to keep McMahon as the company’s key decision-maker.

The possibility of WWE being purchased by the Saudi PIF has been received poorly, with talent reportedly threatening to walk if a deal is reached.

h/t – Wrestling Inc