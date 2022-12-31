Jeff Jarrett Shares Touching Final Conversation with Don West

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett has reflected on the touching final conversation he had with Don West.

West, a staple of TNA Wrestling for years as a commentator, died yesterday after a battle with lymphoma.

Outside of wrestling, West came to fame as the host of the Shop at Home Network in the 1990s and hosted “The Sports Reporters” radio show in Nashville, TN from 2001 until 2008

Final Conversation

As a TNA veteran, West spent years working closely with Jarrett who founded the promotion in 2002.

On Twitter, Double-J reflected on learning of West’s death, saying it hurt, but it is a relief that Don is no longer in pain.

Jarrett spoke about the FaceTime chat the two had a few days ago, where he did most of the talking and had one final chance to tell him he loved him and he will see him again.

When I received the text from Don’s wife, Terri, earlier today on his passing I had an overwhelming feeling of mixed emotions—so happy and relieved for him that he was out of pain and his cancer was gone;but, the finality of his death was..(1/3) pic.twitter.com/7a9r39Kr2t — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) December 31, 2022

We reminisced, laughed, and I got the final opportunity to tell him I loved him and that I will see him again one day!



The 1st picture is from the last time we were on stage together — Chicago Starrcast.



I will miss my buddy…



Love ?? ya D-Dub! pic.twitter.com/G0X0WjucQg — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) December 31, 2022

Tributes

Jeff Jarrett is hardly the only name from the world of professional wrestling to pay tribute to Mr. West.

Online tributes from Impact, the NWA, and AEW have been made, while former TNA World Heavyweight Champion called Don an “incredible man with so much energy.”

Christopher Daniels thanked west for the excitement he brought to calling his matches while reigning Impact World Champion Josh Alexander called West “the voice of TNA/Impact Wrestling.”

During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole called West (who never worked for the company) “a man who made a true impact on the business.”

We at SEScoops would like to offer our condolences to West’s family, friends and those who knew him at this difficult time.