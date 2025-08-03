Jelly Roll Ranks SummerSlam Experience Above His Music Achievements

Jelly Roll has revealed where his SummerSlam match ranks among his other achievements.

The singing star made his wrestling debut at night 1 of the show from MetLife Stadium. He teamed up with Randy Orton to take on the duo of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre but the faces ended up losing the bout.

The Celebrity wrestler then appeared on the SummerSlam post show to talk about his experience. Jelly Roll ranked the whole thing above his music achievements, saying that it’s up there with the birth of his child:

“It’s right up there next to marrying my wife and having the birth of my child. It’s the greatest show on I’ve ever done. It feels right up there with the first time I played the Grand Ole Opry. It was spiritual. It was special, even to be getting my ass kicked a bunch. It’s funny to be getting your butt kicked and still feel kind of good about it afterwards.”

Jelly Roll later discussed how he has been a lifelong WWE fan and he’s been watching wrestling since the 90s. He claimed that he learned a lot about himself while preparing for the match.

Triple H was part of the post-show as well, where he talked about the 40-year-old’s performance and his future with the company. You can check out what he said here.