Jerry Jarrett Passes Away

Jerry Jarrett passed away at the age of 80.

Dutch Mantell was the first to break the news today, and then the tributes poured in for the iconic wrestling promoter and father of Jeff Jarrett.

Mantell wrote, “SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family.”

Dave Meltzer later reported on F4Wonline.com that Jarrett passed away undergoing treatment this morning, according to a family friend, as he had been battling esophagus cancer.

Jarrett promoted spot shows as a teenager and worked with his mother. He later worked as a wrestler alongside Tojo Yamamoto and Jackie Fargo before retiring full-time.

Jarrett started up his own promotion in 1977 along with Jerry Lawler, Lance Russell, and Dave Brown in Memphis, TN. They dominated the market before territorial wrestling was done.

Jarrett and Lawler would rotate as bookers over time before Lawler made a power play with Russell and got 50 percent of the promotion. Jarrett later sold it in 1997. He and his son, Jeff, started TNA Wrestling before they ad to sell the majority interest in that company to the Carter family.