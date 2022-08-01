Jerry Lawler Appears at Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

Ric Flair’s Last Match event has been full of surprise appearances and you can add Jerry “The King” Lawler to the list.

The special event is taking place inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The undercard features a slew of matches featuring wrestlers from different renowned promotions all over the world.

In the main event, Ric Flair will have what is being billed as his final match. He will team with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

During the event, an interview was conducted inside Jeff’s dressing room. Jeff was joined by his father Jerry Jarrett and none other than Jerry Lawler.

“The King” gave Jeff a pep talk, saying Flair stole his strut from Jackie Fargo. He said he wanted Jeff to do the Fargo strut over Flair’s unconscious body by the end of the night.

It’s been a busy weekend for both Jerry Lawler and Jeff Jarrett. Lawler was featured on the Kickoff show for WWE SummerSlam, while Jarrett served as a special guest referee during that same event for the Undisputed Tag Team Title match.

