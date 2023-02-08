Jerry Lawler Expected to Make a Recovery

Jerry Lawler is in a better condition than before and he is expected to recover.

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a stroke on Monday. He was rushed to Fort Myers hospital, with fans across the world sending prayers for his recovery.

Lawler’s friend and WMC-TV chief meteorologist Dave Brown spoke to the wrestling legend on Tuesday. He provided an update on his condition to Commercial Appeal:

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel,

I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms.”

Brown said that he feels optimistic about Jerry Lawler’s recovery. This sentiment was shared by Dutch Mantell who also posted an update on Twitter:

UPDATE ON JERRY LAWLER: It has been confirmed that Jerry LAWLER suffered a stroke last night in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a medical procedure. His latest condition is actually good and he is expected to recover. Good news. pic.twitter.com/D3MHMBMmb8 — ??. ????? (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

His feeling on his right side has returned and is improving. His speech is still affected but the Dr. expects that to return as well. — ??. ????? (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

The King has been part of the wrestling business since the 70s. Apart from a legendary in-ring career, he also had a lengthy run as a commentator for WWE.

