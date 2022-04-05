Jerry Lawler Returning to Raw Commentary Booth For a Few Weeks

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is gearing up for a return to the Raw announcer’s table.

The usual Raw commentary team is comprised of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Lawler will be filling in for Graves, who is taking a few weeks to celebrate his upcoming wedding to Carmela.

Lawler appeared on WWE’s Raw Talk digital series last night and commented on his return. “I am looking forward to it,” said Lawler. “I am gonna be back behind the announcer’s table there on Monday Night Raw because that idiot Corey Graves is getting married!”

Of course, Jerry Lawler is no stranger to the Raw commentary booth. He served as the Raw color commentator for many years, alongside Jim Ross, during the Attitude Era. He hasn’t done full-time commentary for WWE since 2020, but does appear on PPV kickoff shows and takes other assignments for the company.

Lawler has been with WWE since the early 1990’s. Since then, he’s seen a lot of main event talent come and go. On Raw Talk, he “acknowledged” Roman Reigns as one of the most impressive stars he’s ever seen.

WWE Raw rolls into Detroit, Michigan next Monday night. WWE has already announced several matches for the show, including: