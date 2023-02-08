Jerry Lawler Expected to Make Full Recovery After Massive Stroke

We have an encouraging update on Jerry Lawler‘s health after The King suffered a life-threatening medical episode on Monday.

Lawler suffered a “massive” stroke outside his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He’s since undergone surgery, and people who have spoken to him have been giving similar accounts of his condition: he’s weak, his speech is affected, but the prognosis is generally positive.

On Wednesday, Lawler’s official Twitter account (@JerryLawler) checked in with some great news: he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

Jerry Lawler has a long road ahead until he’s back to 100%, but this is excellent news.

His friend and longtime meteorologist Dave Brown had a video call with the King on Tuesday and provided this account to Commercial Appeal:

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel. I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms.”

Once again, SEScoops wishes Jerry Lawler a full and speedy recovery.