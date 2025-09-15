Jerry Lawler Recalls Stroke, Happened In His Sleep

Jerry “The King” Lawler is dealing with the serious effects of a recent stroke, the latest health setback for the WWE Hall of Famer. On Friday, September 12, Lawler suffered a stroke at his home in Florida. Speaking to Action News 5, Lawler recalled the moment he realized something was wrong.

“I knew something was bad wrong at that time, but I didn’t feel it happening when it was happening. It just happened while I was asleep and when I woke up, I knew I had to call somebody so they could get there and help me out with the situation.”

As a result, Lawler has withdrawn from planned events for the next month. While fans may be disappointed by his absence, it’s clear that The King must put his health first.

This marks Lawler’s third stroke in the past seven years and comes just two years after he suffered one at his home in February 2023. He previously suffered his first stroke in 2018, and many fans remember the heart attack he experienced live during WWE Raw in September 2012.

Lawler’s situation highlights the importance of prioritizing health, as both past and recent health issues continue to affect him. We at SEScoops send our best wishes to Jerry Lawler during his recovery.