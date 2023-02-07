Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Serious Medical Episode

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is in the hospital following a serious medical episode on Monday, February 6.

Word of Lawler’s condition began circulating Monday night. Tag team legend Ricky Morton publicly wished him well on Twitter earlier today, which led to more details coming out.

According to PWInsider, the 73-year-old star was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after having lunch with friends. Sometime after the meal, he became ill and was rushed to the hospital.

I hope my friend is going to okay.



Love you, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/CV5F6YUGIx — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 7, 2023

Jerry Lawler most recently appeared on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff Show two weeks ago as part of the panel. This past weekend, he did a signing in Florida.

Lawler wrestled for nearly every top wrestling promotion in the United States, including WWE, AWA, WCCW, Continental Wrestling Association, and United States Wrestling Association. He was a household name in the Memphis area. Younger fans know him best for his time in WWE as a color commentator alongside Jim Ross during the Attitude Era. In recent years, he has stepped away from being a full-time commentator and is used for the Kickoff Shows.

Lawler’s family nor WWE have yet to comment on the situation.

SEScoops extends our support to the Lawler family during this difficult time.