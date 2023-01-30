Jey Uso Says He’s Out of The Bloodline

In a shocking turn of events at last night’s Royal Rumble, we saw Jey Uso leave his family behind after Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns.

Following the champ’s win over Kevin Owens, members of The Bloodline took turns beating him with a chair while he was handcuffed to the ring. Zayn had seen enough and stepped in to stop the brutal beating on his former best friend. Reigns tried to persuade him to attack Owens with the chair. Zayn ultimately pulled a Seth Rollins and hit Reigns in the back with the chair.

Jey Uso Says He’s Done

After the show, Reigns declared, “you’re either in The Bloodline or you’re not.”

Tonight, Uso seemingly responded by taking to his Instagram. He posted a picture of himself with a caption that simply said “I’m out” with a blood drop emoji.

He also post a picture of himself and Reigns with text reading “run it back”. Uso is referring their matches at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell in 2020.

Jey Uso wants to run it back with Roman Reigns.



Uso and Reigns were at odds the early days of “The Bloodline” coming together as an unstoppable unit. Uso eventually fell in line and recognized his cousin as “The Head of the Table”.