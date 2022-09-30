Jim Cornette Criticizes The Booking Of WWE SmackDown Star: “What Are You Supposed To Think About Her?”

Jim Cornette is not a fan of how WWE has been booking SmackDown star Lacey Evans as of late.

She returned to the company with a series of vignettes in which she spoke about her difficulties as a child, and her time in the military but it ultimately led to her being a heel on WWE TV.

On last Friday’s edition of the blue brand, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans in a singles match. After her victory, Liv set Lacey up on a table and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Liv connected with a Senton through the table and sent a message to Ronda Rousey after the match.

Liv Morgan will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.

Jim Cornette Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Lacey Evans

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on WWE’s booking of Lacey Evans on a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette wondered if Lacey had pissed someone off backstage and claimed that he has never seen a more talented female performer booked so poorly.

Who did Lacey Evans piss off?,” asked Cornette. “That is my question. Because I don’t know that I’ve seen a more talented female performer booked in such ridiculous sh**y ways ever from any company. What are you supposed to think about her? They had her do those promos, again part of this I’m sure was Vince, and some weird Vince idea that he had. They had her do the promos as the abused child, the military hero, and a determined young woman, which all led up to her being a heel for some reason. She’s great as a heel. But now they are using her as f***ing cannon fodder for this Liv Morgan experiment of trying to make people believe that Liv Morgan is, now or ever has been, or should be a professional wrestler.

H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling