Jim Johnston Blames “Mediocre” Music for Lack of Big Stars Today

Jim Johnston is not impressed by today’s pro wrestling entrance themes. The legendary composer says many themes are “mediocre” and that is a big reason why there are fewer mega stars in this era.

Johnston was Chris Van Vliet’s guest this week on the Insights podcast. He spoke about his childhood, his love for music, the chance encounter that led him to WWE and much more during their discussion.

He began working with WWE in the mid-1980’s. He wasn’t a wrestling fan, but that didn’t hold him back. Johnston worked with the company until 2017 and is responsible for the most iconic themes in wrestling history, including Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, the Ultimate Warrior, DX and countless others. Amazingly, he worked on a ‘handshake deal’ and never even had a contract with WWE until after the company went public in 2001.

Johnston took his job very seriously. He felt a great responsibility to the wrestlers, because that has a big impact on a character’s presentation. He feels the lack of quality entrance music is a big reason why there are less big stars today.

Today’s Wrestling Entrance Music

“The music now, in WWE and in AEW, I think it’s.. sorry this is mean, it’s all homogenous and it’s mediocre and doesn’t have anything to do with the characters, and I think that’s why there are less big stars.”

“I don’t think there are no potential stars hiding there. I mean, before he was Steve Austin, he was the Ringmaster, and there are many examples there. These people need the right storyline, the right costuming and definitely the right music to lift them up.”

“Particularly the music, is serving multiple masters, in a way. It’s entertainment for the audience, it’s a big boot in the ass for the wrestler before they go out, to sort of get them in the head space of their character, and to kind of get them jacked up to do a great performance.”

“If you’re in that situation, I can’t imagine being in that situation where you’re not really sure of your character, the storyline. ‘I’m supposed to hate this guy, I don’t know why I’m supposed to hate this guy.’ And your music is just kind of generic, wrestler-guy music, and you’re supposed to go out there and be on top of the world. I think that’s a big ask.”

Setting the Mood

Johnston says he always saw WWE as a live movie, and he was scoring the characters in the movie. He gives Jaws and Darth Vader as examples of how music can instantly set the tone for the show.

He spoke about Steve Austin. You don’t need to know the storylines, you don’t need to know what he did last week. When you hear that music, you have a pretty good idea of what to expect. That enhances the product and makes everybody’s jobs easier.

It’s like being in a movie, and the movie is not very good and you’re not following the movie. You’re lost without the music that sets the mood.

Final Years in WWE, AEW

After 30+ years with WWE, he never expected to get fired. However, Johnston did say there was someone in WWE that was always trying to push him out and get his own people in the door.

Johnston said AEW never reached out to him, which amazed him. AEW brought in so many people who used to work for WWE. He thinks Tony Khan could have really stuck it to Vince McMahon by hiring him and doesn’t know why that didn’t happen. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”

