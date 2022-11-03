Jim Ross Reveals Bret Hart Didn’t Speak to Him for Years after Montreal Screwjob

AEW commentator and wrestling legend Jim Ross recently revealed on his Grillin JR podcast that Bret Hart didn’t speak to him for years following Survivor Series in Montreal.

The famous Montreal Screwjob match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels went down at Survivor Series 1997. Jim Ross stated that The Hitman hated him after Screwjob took place.

“We went for years [and] never spoke because he didn’t believe I was not a party to it. The truth was, I was not a party to it. The truth was, I didn’t even know the f***ing finish.”

JR added that he and Jerry Lawler were “whisked away by security” during the chaos as Earl Hebner signaled for the timekeeper to ring the bell for a submission while The Hitman was in the Sharpshooter.

Ross said that he was upset after the show because he didn’t think it could “go to that extreme”. The 70-year-old referred to the championship as “a prom, a goddamn prop… stage attire-type thing. It’s a prop for a fictional presentation”.

Jim admitted that he is tired of hearing about the Montreal Screwjob but is glad Bret and Shawn finally settled their differences.

I’m glad to some degree that the story has a happy ending. It was emotional for Bret to come back, get a hug and be in a ring and then finally have his meeting with Shawn.

H/T: Wrestling Inc

Does Bret Hart Like Goldberg?

