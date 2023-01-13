Jim Ross Recalls Having Scott Steiner Feud With Triple H So Soon

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross has looked back on having Scott Steiner feud with Triple H so soon after signing with the company.

Ross took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to discuss Steiner’s signing to WWE in 2002 after WCW’s demise. Steiner was thrown right into a feud with Triple H, who was the World Heavyweight Champion at the time.

The former longtime voice of WWE explained that the thinking behind having Steiner feud with a World Champion so soon was to showcase him as a star. Of course, ultimately the situation didn’t work out as they’d hoped.

“Well, if you want the perception to be he’s a star and he could be the next world champion and he comes in very lauded, very high expectations not a bad place to start. I also think it made him comfortable a little bit more comfortable because it that WWE was very serious when we were talking about with him that you know we’re going to use you.

“You’re going to be in a top spot and let’s let the cards fall where they may. I don’t think it was a bad thing. I mean there’s, hey there’s a lot of right ways to do a wrestling angle. A lot of right ways to get some skin the cat so to speak. I don’t, in hindsight, I had no major issues with that pairing.”

Steiner made a name for himself during his run with WCW from 1996 to 2001. He saw a great deal of success with WCW, establishing himself as one of their top stars after seven WCW Tag Team Title wins alongside brother Rick Steiner, a World Title run, and two United States Title wins.

Although his singles run in WWE didn’t pan out, Steiner was still recognized for his historic career in 2022 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. His nephew, Bron Breakker, currently competes in WWE as the NXT Champion.

Quotes via 411Mania