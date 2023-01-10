Jim Ross Reacts to Fans Who Call For Him To Retire from AEW

Legendary wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross has no plans to retire, despite fans who complain online about his work.

JR spoke about this topic and more on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast focusing on the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.The Oklahoma native is a polarizing figure these days. He’s one of the most iconic voices in wrestling history, but some believe his best days are behind him. If ever he makes a mistake while calling a match, it quickly becomes a topic of conversation on social media.

Ross says he sees negative feedback about his work every day, including calls for him to retire. With nearly five decades in the business, he’d developed a thick skin.

Retiring on His Terms

Jim Ross was a legend before many of these ‘critics’ were born. He still enjoys what he does and is savoring this chapter of his illustrious career.

“I read about it every day. ‘When is JR Going to quit? When is JR going to get off Wednesday, I gotta get off the air.’ Well, you know, I got no timeline on this thing. I know when my agreement with Tony Khan is up. But does that mean I’m not going to continue? No.” – Jim Ross

Ross is in charge of his destiny and gets to decide the amount of work and travel he takes on. The older he gets, the more he feels that he does not want to pass up on these valuable opportunities to continue contributing.

In addition to his role as an on-air commentator, Ross also serves as a ‘senior advisor’ for AEW. At some point, the day will come when he hangs up the headset. Even then, he can still contribute in a managerial role.