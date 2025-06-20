Jim Ross Takes the High Road In Ric Flair Controversy

Ric Flair recently stirred controversy with a series of offensive tweets about Jim Ross, accusing the legendary commentator of being an attention seeker. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross addressed the situation, sharing that he has not spoken to Flair in some time.

“I heard he is battling skin cancer. I’ve had that, so I know what he’s going through. But I haven’t spoken to Ric.”

Flair’s comments sparked outrage among fans and wrestlers, with many seeing it as awful to mock Ross amid a battle with cancer. While Flair make have branded Ross as an “attention seeker,” Ross took the high road with his view on the Nature Boy.

“I have no agenda, negative or positive, with Ric. He knows I love and respect Ric Flair. He and I are fine as far as I’m concerned.”

Despite their differences, Flair and Ross are two legends in their respective fields battling a terrible disease. Ross finished by saying he wants for Flair what he wants for himself, a full recovery.

“I just hope he gets healthy and feels good, because pro wrestling needs Ric Flair. He’s a big part of the fabric of our business, and I hope his skin cancer is addressed and controlled.”

Ross’ comments reflect a level of maturity often lacking among those in wrestling. We at SEScoops continue to wish Ross and Flair the best in their respective health battles.