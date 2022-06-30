Reason Why Jim Ross Changed Roles on AEW TV This Week

Fans who watched Forbidden Door and AEW Dynamite may have noticed something different about Jim Ross‘ appearances.

The legendary play-by-play ace has been in the AEW booth since the company was founded back in 2019. He took some time off to battle and defeat skin cancer but he was back in the saddle quickly.

What had some fans puzzled, however, was the fact that JR didn’t do commentary for Forbidden Door until later on in the show, and he only appeared on Dynamite for the main event.

Ross remained on commentary for the Rampage tapings as well, which is something he isn’t used to doing.

Latest on Jim Ross’ AEW Role

In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that AEW is simply experimenting with the commentary team. For now, it appears Jim Ross will be doing the second hour of Dynamite, followed by the entire hour of Rampage.

There’s no word on exactly what AEW is looking for with this experiment. It’s been apparent that Rampage has struggled in viewership due to the 10 p.m. ET Friday night time slot.

Many of the Rampage shows haven’t been stacked either and have felt like glorified B-level shows. The July 1 episode will be an exception, however, as that show actually has some significance.

A Royal Rampage match will take place to determine the number one contender for Jon Moxley‘s interim AEW World Championship. There will also be a non-title match between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and NJPW‘s Hiroki Goto & Yosh-Hashi.

Toni Storm will also be in action as she’ll share the ring with Nyla Rose.