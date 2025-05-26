Jim Ross Details Stone Cold’s Support After Cancer Diagnosis

Jim Ross is sadly battling cancer once again, this time in his colon, in the latest health concern for the legendary commentator. The pro wrestling world showed Ross a ton of support and now Ross has explained how Steve Austin supported him in a big way. On his Grilling JR podcast, JR discussed speaking with ‘Stone Cold’ over the phone after his diagnosis.

“When we got off the phone, I looked at my phone and we’d talked for 43 minutes. Forty-three minutes. And here’s what your friends do: they call you, they talk to you, and at the end of the conversation, they tell you they love you. And that’s what Steve did.”

Ross didn’t disclose the entire context of their 43-minute conversation, but shared that Austin reassured him that he would beat cancer. The words from the iconic wrestler meant plenty to the man who had called so many of his matches.

“‘Just ride it out. Tough it out.’ I said, ‘I’m going to put my uniform on and go play, and give the doctors and nurses everything they want.”

For Ross, Austin’s phone call wasn’t just a kind gesture—it was a reminder of enduring friendship, and a source of strength during a difficult time. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish Mr. Ross the absolute best in this battle with cancer.