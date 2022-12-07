Jim Ross Takes Shot at John Laurinaitis: “His A** is Without a Job”

John Laurinaitis was dismissed from his position in WWE as Head of Talent Relations earlier this year.

In addition to his backstage role, Laurinaitis portrayed an authority figure in WWE in 2011 – 2012. He made sporadic appearances after that before Vince McMahon re-hired him as Head of Talent Relations in March of 2021.

He was let go by WWE on August 8th following Vince McMahon’s resignation in July. Vince resigned on Twitter after the the company’s Board of Directors investigated alleged “hush money” payments to former female employees.

Jim Ross Blasts John Laurinaitis

AEW commentator Jim Ross shared his thoughts on John Laurinaitis on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast.

Ross didn’t mince words when it came to John and said he wasn’t a fan of how Laurinaitis treated him in the past. JR added that John tried to upstage him in front of Vince McMahon and deserves the misery he is currently living in.

I had a hard time as time went on trusting Laurinaitis. That’s sad to say. I hired him. I gave him a job when he needed it. I don’t think he treated me quite right.



He just wanted to show Vince that he was a better manager than JR and all these things.



So now his ass is without a job and he deserves the Goddamn misery that he’s living, that I perceive that he’s living, and I didn’t like how he treated me.

