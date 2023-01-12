Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent “Don’t Be a Baby” Over Vince McMahon’s Return

Vince McMahon is back with WWE, and the company could soon be owned by Saudi Arabia, and that’s just something Jim Ross believes the WWE Superstars have to accept.

McMahon returned to WWE last week, initially as a member of the Board of Directors, but has since powered his way into being appointed ‘Executive Chairman.’

It was reported this week that the company had been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, but it was later clarified that this sale isn’t complete just yet.

Don’t Be a Baby

McMahon’s return to WWE has not gone down well with fans or those backstage, with the belief being that morale was much better with him gone.

It has been reported that talent have been left fearful that mass-cuts will resume with McMahon in charge again, and some anonymous Superstars have told sources they want out.

Speaking on his Grilling J.R. podcast, Ross, a former WWE Head of Talent Relations, gave his advice to the roster.

“I’m sure that the guys that work there are wondering what the hell’s going on. My advice to them is just do your job. Come to work on time, don’t be a problem child, don’t be a baby. Be willing to go along with things to see how it’s gonna work out.” Jim Ross.

Saudi Arabia

McMahon’s return isn’t the only thing that is shaking morale in WWE at this time.

While reports of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia were premature, many believe that this sale will still happen down the line.

Fightful Select reported this week that while nobody has asked for their release yet, one talent said “they’d be done” if WWE goes through with a Saudi sale.

On a Fightful live-stream, Sean Ross Sapp said that talent have threatened to walk out if this sale happens, and “100%” believes that those Superstars will go ahead with their threat.

Neither WWE nor the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has confirmed or even commented on the reports of a sale taking place.

h/t – Sportskeeda