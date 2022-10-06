Jimmy Smith Announces His Departure from WWE

Broadcaster Jimmy Smith has announced his departure from WWE. The move comes after WWE announced new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

Up until this week, Raw’s commentary team was comprised of Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Starting with next week’s Raw season premiere, it will instead be Graves and Kevin Patrick calling the action each week. WWE shifted Bryon Saxton to NXT, but Smith was not mentioned in WWE’s shakeup announcement.

Smith addressed his future with WWE in a tweet sent out Thursday afternoon. After a year as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw, he confirmed he’s no longer with the company.

“Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week, and your enthusiasm was amazing!” – Jimmy Smith announces WWE departure

Smith signed with WWE in May 2021 as the play-by-play man for the Monday Night Raw announce team. Prior to his stint in WWE, he was the longtime commentator for Bellator MMA then went work for the UFC as a commentator/analyst.

Fans can still hear Smith’s voice and thoughts on the world of combat sports on his daily ‘Unlocking The Cage’ show that airs on Sirius XM.

WWE’s New Commentary Teams