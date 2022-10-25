Jimmy Smith Reveals Reaction To WWE Release

Former Monday Night RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has opened up on his WWE release.

Smith recently took to his Sirius XM MMA show Unlocking the Cage, where he discussed his departure from the professional wrestling juggernaut.

The former mixed martial arts (MMA) commentator explained that he’s doing fine after the release, explaining he didn’t ever expect to be in WWE in the first place.

“When people say, ‘Are you okay? Is everything alright?’ I didn’t expect to do this at all. At all, I had no idea that I would be doing professional wrestling at all. The call came out of the blue, the audition came out of the blue, getting on Raw came out of the blue.

“And me leaving is out of the blue. So I didn’t expect any of this. So to then lose it, everyone is asking me — I’m fine. I didn’t expect to be there at all. This is all kind of a goof.

“It all feels almost like a dream when you look back on it. Like, ‘Dude, I called WrestleMania? That’s weird.’”

Prior to joining WWE, Jimmy Smith was known as a MMA commentator for promotions such as Bellator MMA and the UFC. He also did some commentary work for boxing before signing with WWE in May of 2021.

During that run, he commentated some big events, including WrestleMania earlier this year in Texas.