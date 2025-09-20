Jimmy Uso Makes Bold Claim About Jey Uso’s Success

Jimmy Uso has an interesting claim about his brother.

The last couple years has seen Jey Uso reaching a new level in his career and becoming a certified main eventer. One of the biggest reasons behind his success has been his electrifying entrance, which forces everyone present to get on their feet and enjoy the whole thing together.

During a recent panel appearance to promote the WrestlePalooza PPV, Jimmy Uso talked about the success of his brother. He interestingly claimed that Jey’s entrance is now bigger than people such as The Rock and The Undertaker:

For me, I think now it’s all about their present, it’s all about being present in there. You see, he’s got the hottest intro in the game. I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker. Yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock. Yeah, I said it.”

Jimmy Uso later explained that Jey Uso brings hope to people with his entrance. He also said that The Usos are now finally getting the respect they’ve been searching for all their career as the fans yeet with them in every city they go to.

The Usos are set to reunite as a team after 6 months at the WresltePalooza PPV this Saturday night. The duo will square off against the team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at the show.