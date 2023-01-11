Jinder Mahal Reacts to WWE NXT Return at New Year’s Evil

Jinder Mahal is back in WWE NXT with a mission after returning to the gold brand during last night’s New Year’s Evil event.

For the show, Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) were scheduled to face the Creed Brothers, but Sanga said Veer was not present for the show.

Despite teasing a two-on-one handicap match, Sanga and the returning Mahal attacked Brutus and Julius Creed.

Reaction

Mahal’s appearance this week comes two months after his most recent televised match, and years after the former WWE Champion last competed in NXT.

Speaking in a backstage interview, Mahal highlighted his success in wrestling, including his reign as the first Indian WWE Champion.

Mahal said that the only thing he has not done in the wrestling industry is “give back,” which is exactly what he plans on doing.

Speaking about Veer and Sanga, Mahal said the two fight with honor, but he will teach them that being respectful and obeying the rules won’t get them far in WWE.

Mahal in NXT

While Mahal shocked everyone with his appearance on WWE NXT this week, he is no stranger when it comes to the gold brand.

As Mahal pointed out in his interview, he was close to becoming the very first NXT Champion in 2012.

Mahal went through Bo Dallas and Richie Steamboat in the quarter and semi-finals before losing to Seth Rollins in the finals.