Jinder Mahal Returns to WWE NXT

Jinder Mahal is once again a member of the WWE NXT roster.

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, a New Year’s Evil special, The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed), were scheduled to take on Indus Sher (Veer & Sanga).

However, Sanga came out to the ring and stated that Veer was not present for their match. Sanaga stated that he’d face The Creeds 2-on-1 but coming from behind to ambush The Creeds was Mahal. Sanga and Mahal took out both Julius and Brutus.

The Return

Mahal joined WWE in 2010, and he made his main roster debut the following year. He joined the stable 3MB with Heath Sater and Drew McIntyre after a brief alliance with The Great Khali before he and McIntyre were fired from the company in 2014.

Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a significantly improved physique, which led to his victory over Randy Orton for the WWE Championship in April 2017. His reign lasted for about six months. He captured the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Mahal and Seth Rollins squared off in 2012 to crown the first-ever NXT Champion.

Mahal’s previous TV match was in November when he lost to Braun Strowman in a SmackDown World Cup First Round match.