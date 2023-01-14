Jinny Announces Her Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Former WWE NXT UK wrestler Jinny is stepping away from the ring as she has announced her retirement.

In a post on social media today, Jinny said that after being away for a long time due to injury, she decided to hang up her boots. She hasn’t worked a match in over a year. It’s unclear what is next for her as a career.

Statement

“After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots,” Jinny wrote. Thank you for all the memories. I’ll remember that chapter for the rest of my life. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I’m excited about what’s next.”

Before signing with WWE in 2018, Jinny was one of the most prominent women’s wrestlers on the United Kingdom indie scene. She held the PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Championship twice and Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Undisputed British Women’s Championship once.

While competing on the independent scene and in NXT UK, her character was nicknamed “The Fashionista.”

She last wrestled for NXT UK in November 2021. Jinny is married to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.