Jinny Opens Up About Retirement After Suffering Concussion

Former WWE NXT UK wrestler Jinny has opened up on her retirement from wrestling, something she announced last month.

Before signing with WWE in 2018, Jinny was one of the most prominent women’s wrestlers on the United Kingdom indie scene. She last wrestled for NXT UK in November 2021. Jinny is married to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Details

While speaking to Ring The Belle, Jinny confirmed that she retired from wrestling due to concussion issues.

“When I was injured, this was the longest time I had been out with any injury. During the time of being injured and having the symptoms, I was like, ‘Wow, this is taking so long for my body to heal.’ The injury that I had, it was a concussion, unfortunately, I took quite a few blows to the head, and it was the worst one I ever had. Halfway through, I was like, ‘If my body is taking this long to heal, if I get hit again, is it going to take even longer?’ I had to be smart about it. I love wrestling. I’m a wrestling fan, I always will be. It was a really hard decision because if it wasn’t for that, would I be wrestling still? Yes, but your health is wealth, and as difficult as it is, and as much as I love this business and as much as I like, ‘maybe I’ll be okay,’ I had to be smart about it and make sure that I look after myself, not just for now, but in the long run as well,” she said.

The topic of a potential retirement match came up. For now, she’s unsure she wants to take the chance of doing that and getting hurt, but gave the classic never say never answer. She is focusing on her health for now. She called it unfortunate but knows it is what it is and when you get into wrestling, this is a risk you take.

Jinny said she is grateful for her time in the business because she went after her dream and had a blast. She met her husband in the business and achieved so much.

