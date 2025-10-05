Joe Hendry’s Role Confirmed For WWE NXT Vs. TNA Showdown

Joe Hendry will be part of the WWE NXT Vs. TNA Wrestling ‘Showdown’ event, but the popular star won’t be competing. On X, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella shared that Hendry will be the special guest referee of the Men’s eight-man tag-team elimination match.

Team NXT will feature WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne. As for Team TNA, they will be represented by Moose, Leon Slater, Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian.

It will be interesting to see where Hendry’s loyalties rest in this important tag-team elimination match. It has been reported that Hendry is expected to join WWE full-time when the time is right and he has made several appearances for the brand. TNA President Carlos Silva recently clarified that Hendry is still part of TNA Wrestling, despite his appearances for WWE.

Outside WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, Hendry has appeared on WWE’s main roster. The TNA talent was part of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He also appeared at WrestleMania 41 as the surprise opponent of Randy Orton.

Hendry’s situation at Showdown mirrors that of Jordynne Grace, who will officiate the Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from Showdown, including breaking news and live results.