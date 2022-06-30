Joey Ryan Has Been Fired From His Job at Disneyland

Joey Ryan has been out of work in the wrestling business and now he longer has his gig at Disneyland.

Images had been surfacing of Ryan working for the Jungle Cruise attraction. Fans were quick to jump on the pics and react negatively as Ryan had been accused of sexual misconduct during the Speaking Out movement back in 2020.

Joey Ryan who in June 2020, was accused by several women of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement, causing him to be released from Impact Wrestling is now working as a cast member on the Jungle Cruise ride at @Disneyland.



Several accusations cost Ryan his job with Impact Wrestling and pretty much blackballed him from the wrestling industry.

The LA Times reports that Joey Ryan had been working at Disneyland for three months on a probationary period. A Disneyland spokesperson confirmed to the news outlet that Ryan is no longer working for them.

The spokesperson did not comment on whether or not the accusations played a role in Ryan being fired.

It was also said that during Disneyland’s screening process for Ryan’s hire, the harassment accusations were not brought up.

It has been quite the fall from grace for Joey Ryan. He went from being one of the most beloved indie wrestlers to becoming public enemy number one due to the horror stories from those who accused him of sexual misconduct.