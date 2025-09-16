John Cena On Movie Casting: When Fans Are Loud, Someone Hears

John Cena has found a home in the DC Comics Cinematic Universe, and now the Peacemaker star wants fans to use their voices. At the recent Boston Fan Expo, the WWE “GOAT” was asked who he hopes will don the cape and cowl of Batman in the shared universe helmed by James Gunn.

“Gosh, I would just like to see Peacemaker and Batman in the in the same room. Uh I don’t care who Batman is. I might get one of my old younger brothers to put on a Batman costume. I’ll steal the Peacemaker outfit just so we can make it happen.”

While Robert Pattinson portrayed the Dark Knight in 2022’s critically acclaimed The Batman, it’s believed that a different actor will take on the role in Gunn’s universe. Whoever that may be, Cena hopes fans will have their say in the casting.

“If I’ve learned one thing about entertainment, when you guys are interested, eventually someone hears you. So, I’m crossing my fingers and hopefully that can happen.”

Cena first entered the DC world in 2021 with The Suicide Squad, portraying Christopher “Peacemaker” Smith. The jingoistic antihero is willing to kill as many people as he deems necessary in his twisted pursuit of world peace. Since then, Smith has headlined his own Peacemaker series, also overseen by Gunn.

With Gunn’s DC Universe recently scoring another success with Superman, fans are optimistic about the future of several beloved characters. As for Cena, he continues to carve out his niche as Peacemaker—while quietly hoping for a showdown with the Caped Crusader.