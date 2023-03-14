John Cena Comments on Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made Against Vince McMahon

John Cena has opened up on the sexual misconduct allegations made against Vince McMahon for the first time public while speaking with the AP.

The former WWE CEO retired from this position and Chairman amid the sexual misconduct scandal last July. However, after thinking he got bad advice, he returned to the company at the top of the Board of Directors this past January.

The Relationship

Regarding whether it was tough to reconcile his feelings for McMahon after the allegations were made, Cena stated that everyone makes mistakes, and he still loves his longtime boss.

“No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon.”

WWE Sale

One of the reasons that McMahon returned to WWE was due to him wanting to explore a potential company sale. Cena was asked about it, but noted that he didn’t know what was going on.

“That’s way above my paygrade. I just don’t know what’s going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that’s between us. But I don’t know what’s going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE. But when I’m there as a performer, it’s (WWE champion) Roman Reigns’ show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.”

Cena was spotted at McMahon’s 77th birthday party last August. McMahon made his first appearance at a WWE event since returning last Monday at Raw when Cena made his return to WWE.