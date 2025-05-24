John Cena Declares Current 17th World Title Reign His Favorite

John Cena WrestleMania press conference
WWE icon John Cena, who captured his historic 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year—two decades after his first world title win in 2005—has named his current reign as his most cherished. Speaking at the Philadelphia Fan Expo on May 24, 2025, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion shared his perspective on this achievement.

When asked which of his many championship runs stands out as his favorite, Cena pointed directly to his present one. “It’s gotta be this one,” he stated. “If everything lines up, this is the one I’m taking home with me to put on my mantle, so hopefully this one.”

He has publicly promised to “ruin wrestling and destroy the history of the world championship” when he plans to retire as the Undisputed WWE Champion at the end of December 2025. He makes his latest appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event when he faces off with R-Truth in a non-title match. 

Cena will retire at the end of this year. Thus far, he has worked the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania and Backlash PLEs. 

