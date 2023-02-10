John Cena Featured in Official Trailer for ‘Fast X’ Film

The trailer for Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, has been released.

The franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Scott Eastwood are back for the film.

Returning cast members include Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, Helen Mirren’s Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw, and Charlize Theron’s Cipher.

New cast members include Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Momoa portrays a villain named Dante, while Larson plays a new character named Tess. Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno have also joined the cast.

The film is directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans and The Incredible Hulk) while it’s produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback.

The Synopsis

The synopsis of the film reads like, “Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

Fast X is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.