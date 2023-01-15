John Cena Filmed Additional Segment for WWE at SmackDown

John Cena didn’t just wrestle a match at the December 30th edition of WWE SmackDown, but also taped something.

A changed live event main event may have a lot more behind it than meets the eye, according to a new report by Fightful Select.

Per the report, WWE had at least planned to film something with John Cena and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory while Cena was in for the SmackDown show.

Original Plans

Originally, Theory was slated to headline the Toronto live event that night in a cage match with Seth Rollins, but Theory was pulled from that show to travel to Tampa, where he was set to film a segment with Cena.

It’s unclear whether it was to be digital, for future use, for 2K, but the segment was filmed. Fightful did confirm WrestlingNews.co’s report that as of November, there were loose plans for Cena to wrestle Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. It’s unclear whether that is still the plan.

On the December 30th SmackDown, Cena teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.